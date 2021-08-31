Heart-stopping bodycam video shows first responders rushing to a house fire as trapped family members rush to escape, including children who had no choice but to jump to safety.

The chaotic scene captured in Buffalo, New York, shows a little boy jump from the second-story ledge moments after police arrive.

Then the officers ran straight into the burning house, but the stairs to the second floor were blocked by flames.

Outside, they tried to coax a woman on a ledge to jump. Then, a fire truck with a ladder arrived. She was too terrified to wait and made the leap of faith as a civilian and police officer caught her.

Six adults and children made it out of the house without injury, thanks to the quick action of their neighbors, firefighters and police officers.

The deputy police commissioner said that the entire department is extremely proud of the bravery shown by every single person in the video.

