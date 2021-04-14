Four teenage girls from western Pennsylvania were arrested and charged as minors after setting an unoccupied house on fire earlier this month, according to reports. One firefighter was sent to the hospital, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

The group of girls is accused of starting the fire on April 3 in a duplex building with the help of aerosol sprays, including bug spray and Lysol.

"They placed a shoebox on the couch and threw lit pieces of paper into the box that had been sprayed with accelerant," Chief John Blake told WPXI.

Authorities found the girls after social media videos and photographs from Snapchat surfaced showing them starting the fire.

The girls were later taken into custody and told cops they were "bored."

Police say a 12-year-old from Richland, a 14-year-old from Ferndale, and two 14-year-olds from Greater Johnstown face multiple charges of felony arson and causing a catastrophe, trespassing, and endangering another person.

The minors were released into custody of their parents and guardians. They will be heard in Camrbia County juvenile court.

Related Stories