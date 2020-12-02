Brad Parscale Disagreed With Trump on His Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic: 'He Chose a Different Path'

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is speaking out about his fall from grace. Parscale was tackled by police outside his Florida home in September after his wife called 911.

In an interview on Fox News, he said his breakdown was brought on by stress and grief.

“We lost two children during the election. We buried them,” Parscale said. “And I got to a bad place and my wife was worried about me. And I love her for it. And we've never been happier.”

Parscale became emotional as he revealed he hasn’t spoken to the president in months.

“It's pretty hurtful, but it's probably just as much my fault as his. I love that family. And I gave every inch of my life to him. Every inch,” he said.

Parscale also said the worst mistake Trump made during the campaign was his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"A young family with a young child who are scared to take them back to school wanted to see an empathetic president. And I said this multiple times, and he chose a different path. And I don't think anything's wrong with this. I love him, but we had a difference on this,” Parscale said.

RELATED STORIES

Ex-Trump Campaign Boss Brad Parscale Tackled by Cops and Hospitalized After Alleged Threat to Harm Wife, Self

Social Media Mocks Trump's 'Tiny Desk' Thanksgiving Appearance As He Says He Will Leave White House — Maybe

Maskless Trump Supporter Charged With Assault After Exhaling on Women Concerned About Coronavirus