Ex-Trump Campaign Boss Brad Parscale Tackled by Cops and Hospitalized After Alleged Threat to Harm Wife, Self

Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, was tackled by police outside his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after allegedly suffering a breakdown and threatening to harm himself, according to police.

Newly released body cam shows what led up to the shocking scene. When police arrived, they found Parscale’s wife Candice outside—she had fled the home and was wearing a bikini and towel, the video shows.

She told cops her husband had threatened her with a cocked handgun. According to the police report, there were bruises on her arms and face.

A SWAT team surrounded the house and spoke to Parscale over the phone. “Can you come outside with no weapons, please?” an officer said.

When Parscale finally agreed to come out, he had a beer in his hand and appeared intoxicated. Cops tackled him in a maneuver they called a “double leg takedown.”

Police said they confiscated 10 firearms from his home and transported him to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Parscale was considered a key player in Trump’s upset victory in 2016. He was named 2020’s campaign manager, but was demoted after the abysmal turnout for Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa.

In a statement, the campaign said, "Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, chat online on www.thehotline.org, or text "loveis" to 22522.

