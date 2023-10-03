A Pennsylvania mother confronted an armed motorcyclist who smashed her car's rear window.

A group of motorcyclists were riding through Philadelphia when one biker jumped off his motorcycle and onto a car, smashing the back window with his feet, camera footage shows.

The mom behind the wheel, Nikki Bullock, had her two children in the car with her. Bullock got out of her car and confronted the biker. He showed his gun and the mother continued to go face to face with him.

The biker headbutted Bullock with his helmet on but she pushed him away. The biker eventually climbed back on his bike and rode off.

Another biker passing by kicked Bullock’s vehicle.

George Coloney, who can be found on Instagram @vortex.hz, took the video of the incident from the top of a sightseeing bus.

“I’m like, ‘oh my gosh,’ this is, is somebody about to get killed right now,” Coloney says.

Bullock spoke to KYW-TV about her confrontation with the biker.

“I jumped out and I was going at him,” Bullock told the outlet. “It was insane.”

Philadelphia police are still looking for the biker. The district attorney says if they find him, he will be punished.