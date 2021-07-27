Macy may be tiny, but she is one tough Yorkie.

The brave pup saved her 10-year-old owner from being attacked by a wild coyote, taking on the animal twice her size to stop it from attacking the little girl. Macy has since been recovering from multiple injuries she sustained from the attack, according to a published report.

The scary encounter took place when Lily Kwan was walking Macy in her Toronto neighborhood when suddenly a coyote began chasing them, People reported.

Lily ran for help as Macy attempted to protect her young owner, Dorothy Kwan, Lily's mother, said on a GoFundMe page.

"She received extensive injuries to her body and leg. She is undergoing surgery for her wounds at the emergency animal hospital," Dorothy wrote. "My heart is breaking for both my little one and our dog whom we rescued 5 years ago."

She created a GoFundMe since she was concerned about how she would be able to pay for Macy’s medical care.

"I'm a single mom of two and my children and our dog mean everything to me,” she wrote.

Dorothy told News 6 that there are coyote sightings in the neighborhood. She was told the ministry is tracking the coyotes with electronic collars, but she said she is frustrated because they have not been trapped. She said she was surprised that the coyote would come out during daylight hours and wasn’t scared off by her daughter's screaming.

“My dog would do anything for our family, so I’m actually not surprised that she did that,” Kwan told News 6.

Lily also sang her dog praises, calling Macy “a super brave dog,” People reported.

“I love her so much and I just thought this tiny dog could protect this huge human being, trying to fight off this huge coyote," Lily said.

As of Tuesday, Macy’s GoFundMe has raised nearly $35,000, surpassing their goal of $10,000.

