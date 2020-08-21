Brian Kolfage's Wife Defends Him After Fraud Charges: 'We've Lived the Way We've Lived for Many Years'

Steve Bannon has been freed on bond after being arrested and charged with using funds donated to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border for his own personal benefit. Three others have also been charged in the alleged scheme, including Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee Iraq War veteran who founded the fundraiser and subsequent non-profit "We Build the Wall."



Inside Edition spoke with Kolfage's wife, Ashley, who is a social media influencer with 250,000 followers and defended her husband's honor.



"We've lived the way we've lived for many years," Ashley told Inside Edition. "This is nothing new."



"I would never think that he would do anything like that to hurt our family, to hurt anybody," she continued.

According to the federal indictment, Kolfage is accused of skimming $350,000 from the fundraiser to purchase a boat, despite promises to donors that he would not use the funds for his own salary.

The indictment also claims Kolfage used money from the fundraising campaign to pay for plastic surgery. When Ashley was asked whether any money was used for her to have plastic surgery, she denied ever receiving money from the fundraising campaign.

"Never once did I receive a paycheck or took any money at all. I think that's nobody's business that I had plastic surgery," she told Inside Edition. "But, it's not expensive. I can fund that with all the money I made from the companies I work for."



On Thursday, the feds seized the family's Range Rover and a 40-foot fishing boat.



Bannon was released after posting $5 million bail. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

