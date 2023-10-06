A serial wedding thief has been caught in the act, again.

Sandra Henson was arrested for stealing from a wedding right after getting out of prison for the same crime.

In 2021, the so-called bridal bandit was suspected of hitting at least a dozen weddings across Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Surveillance video from churches and wedding venues captures Henson posing as a wedding guest and taking envelopes of cash from gift tables, putting a damper on what should have been the happiest day of the newlyweds’ lives.

Shortly after Inside Edition’s report in 2021, Henson was caught, convicted and sentenced to five years in prison, but she was released early.

Last weekend, Henson was spotted at Lexi and Brady Butler’s wedding sneaking around a back room. She was caught with cash stuffed in her bra by Lexi’s sister and they called the sheriff.

“It’s a shock to everybody that this has just happened but then they look up her name,” Lexi tells Inside Edition. “So we realized, like okay, this is not her first time.”

Police found a notebook in Henson’s possession with a list of future weddings that she presumably planned to target.

It is suspected that Henson may have used Knot.com to get information about upcoming weddings. Every wedding Henson has hit so far has been listed on the site, with the exact time and location of the ceremony.

Henson has been released pending her trial.