‘Bridal Bandit’ Sandra Henson Arrested Again for Allegedly Stealing From Wedding After Release From Prison

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:57 PM PDT, October 6, 2023

Sandra Henson was caught with cash in her bra at a wedding last weekend.

A serial wedding thief has been caught in the act, again.

Sandra Henson was arrested for stealing from a wedding right after getting out of prison for the same crime.

In 2021, the so-called bridal bandit was suspected of hitting at least a dozen weddings across Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Surveillance video from churches and wedding venues captures Henson posing as a wedding guest and taking envelopes of cash from gift tables, putting a damper on what should have been the happiest day of the newlyweds’ lives.

Shortly after Inside Edition’s report in 2021, Henson was caught, convicted and sentenced to five years in prison, but she was released early.

Last weekend, Henson was spotted at Lexi and Brady Butler’s wedding sneaking around a back room. She was caught with cash stuffed in her bra by Lexi’s sister and they called the sheriff. 

“It’s a shock to everybody that this has just happened but then they look up her name,” Lexi tells Inside Edition. “So we realized, like okay, this is not her first time.”

Police found a notebook in Henson’s possession with a list of future weddings that she presumably planned to target.

It is suspected that Henson may have used Knot.com to get information about upcoming weddings. Every wedding Henson has hit so far has been listed on the site, with the exact time and location of the ceremony.

Henson has been released pending her trial.

Related Stories

Mom Confronts Armed Motorcyclist Who Smashed Her Car's Rear Window
Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police
Ransom Note Leads Police to Kidnapped 9-Year-Old Charlotte Sena: Cops
Who Kicked Through Maryland T-Mobile Glass Storefront and Stole Phones? Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Banned Books Week Aims to Help Protect the Freedom to Read
Banned Books Week Aims to Help Protect the Freedom to Read
1

Banned Books Week Aims to Help Protect the Freedom to Read

Politics
Terrifying Moment Brooklyn Man, 32, Is Stabbed to Death by Unhinged Stranger as Girlfriend Looks On
Terrifying Moment Brooklyn Man, 32, Is Stabbed to Death by Unhinged Stranger as Girlfriend Looks On
2

Terrifying Moment Brooklyn Man, 32, Is Stabbed to Death by Unhinged Stranger as Girlfriend Looks On

Crime
Mother Who Let Daughter, 12, Have Child With Man, 24, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
Mother Who Let Daughter, 12, Have Child With Man, 24, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
3

Mother Who Let Daughter, 12, Have Child With Man, 24, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

Crime
Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police
Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police
4

Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police

Crime
How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence Headline
How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence Headline
5

How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence Headline

Entertainment
Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted Murder
Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted Murder
6

Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted Murder

Crime