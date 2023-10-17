Britney Spears writes in her upcoming memoir that she became pregnant with Justin Timberlake's baby and had an abortion.

The pop star writes that the pregnancy was "a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much."

She goes on to say: "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives,"

Britney writes that she and Justin were 19 at the time.

That and other excerpts from Britney's memoir, "The Woman in Me," were obtained by People ahead of its release next week.

The magazine's senior music editor, Jeff Nelson, tells Inside Edition that Britney is not sure she would have decided to end the pregnancy.

"She says Justin had reservations that they were too young and ultimately they went through with the decision because he didn't want to be a father," says Nelson. "Britney says if it had been up to her, she probably wouldn't have made that decision."

Britney appears on the cover of the magazine in photos taken on the beautiful white-sand beaches of Tahiti and worked with her own personal photographer.

"We had a closed set in Tahiti, Britney was very involved in the creative process in that, and even proposed a nude shot," says Nelson.

Britney is also using this interview as a way for her to reconnect with her fans.

"She is finally free to tell her story," explains Nelson. "The interview was conducted over email because she said she wanted to talk to her fans directly. She wants to own her past, her present, and her future.

The new issue of People is available on newsstands nationwide Friday.

"The Woman in Me' hits bookshelves on Oct. 24.