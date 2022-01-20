Britney Spears' Lawyer Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Sister Jamie Lynn as She Promotes Her New Book

The family drama between Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn is intensifying.

Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart just sent a cease and desist letter to Jamie Lynn as she continues to promote her new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”

The letter demands that Jamie Lynn stop referencing Britney derogatorily during her promotional campaign. It also warns that if Jamie Lynn continues, Britney will “be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

This week, Jamie Lynn appeared on the podcast “Call Her Daddy.” The host read a disturbing excerpt from the new book.

“Britney said to me, ‘Baby I’m scared.’ And she took a large knife from the kitchen, pulled me along to my room and locked us both inside,” the excerpt said.

Jamie Lynn responded, “That was really scary and hated that that happened, but also she must have been in pain, too. But I was a kid. I didn’t know what to do.”

The podcast and Jamie Lynn’s entire publicity tour is infuriating Britney, who posted an expletive-filled rant on social media.

“You selfish little brat! F*** you Jamie Lynn. You shut me out when I needed you the most!” Britney wrote.

Legal analyst Royal Oakes tells Inside Edition that a cease and desist letter like the one sent to Jamie Lynn is “pretty much doomed to failure.”

“Either it’s just going to just generate more interest in the sister’s book. Or, if it winds up in court, Britney would lose, because you have to show malice. You have to show you absolutely knew you were lying and trying to hurt somebody’s reputation — almost impossible to do,” Oakes said.

Despite all the sibling drama, Jamie Lynn says she loves her big sister and always will.

“I love my sister. I’m her biggest fan. But guess what, sisters are sisters, or whatever, you know,” Jamie Lynn said.

Britney Spears denies the incident with the knife ever happened.

Meanwhile, her legal team is accusing her father of pocketing more than $6 million from her earnings. He has not commented, but said in the past he has always acted in Britney’s best interest.

Related Stories