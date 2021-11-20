Britney Spears is enjoying her best life after her conservatorship ended and went on social media to call out her former "Mickey Mouse Club" costar Christina Aguilera.

Christina Aguilera was on a red carpet for the Latin Grammy Awards when she was asked about Spears being free. She turned to her publicist, who then stopped the questioning by saying, "No, we're not doing that tonight. I'm sorry. Thank you, though. Bye!"

While he pulled Aguilera away, she looked back and quickly said, "I can't, but I'm happy for her."

Afterward, Britney posted a response to the incident on her stories.

"I love and adore everyone who has supported me…But refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to a lie !!!!" Britney wrote.

"13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I'm the one who went through it all !!!!"

"All the supporters who spoke up and supported me Thank you…" she added. "Yes I do matter."

Britney Spears also wrote a sweet note to Lady Gaga after Gaga said nice things about her on a "House of Gucci" red carpet.

"Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!!! I Love you!!!" Britney wrote.

Gaga later responded to her and said, "Love you @BritneySpears Live your best life."

Although Christina didn't recently speak in support of Britney at the moment, she has in the past, according to Page Six.

"It is unacceptable that any woman or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish," Aguilera wrote this summer along with photos of her and Britney.

"To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney."

The outlet also added that Christina appeared to be cut off because she was trying to get inside to perform on the show.

