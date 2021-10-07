Now that Britney Spears is a free woman, she’s speaking out about how she says her family treated her during the 13-year conservatorship and credits her attorney, who she said, “helped change my life,” according to a published report.

“If you’re like my family who says things like “sorry, you’re in a conservatorship” … probably thinking you’re different so they can f*** with you !!!!," Spears said on her Instagram on Wednesday, adding a rose emoji.

She continued: “Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life!!!!"

Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor and well-known Hollywood lawyer, was the attorney Spears hired this summer who ultimately helped her gain control over her conservatorship that began in 2008, when a Los Angeles court deemed her mentally unfit.

Samuel D. Ingham III had been Spears' former court-appointed attorney until his resignation in July, Fox News reported.

On Sept. 29, Judge Brenda Penny suspended Spears father, James P. Spears, as conservator of her $60 million estate. The 39-year-old singer alleged that her father was abusive and others involved in the conservatorship. Jamie Spears has denied her allegations. Accountant John Zabel has been appointed the temporary conservator of Spears’ estate through the end of the year, People magazine reported.

Spears celebrated with a vacation to French Polynesia with her new fiancé, Sam Asghari, and sent out a tweet to her 55 million Twitter followers. “I have no words … because of you guys and our constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction!!!”

She added: “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it.”

In another Tweet posted on Tuesday, Spears shared a photo of a heavenly woman swimming towards another woman who appears to have a look of despair.

“This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry ... she’s saving her divine feminine sister !!!!" Spears wrote. “I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!"

The pop singer has stated that she has had difficulties with her father and sister, Jamie Lynn. Her mother, Lynne, and brother, Bryan, are allegedly both on her payroll as she handed out money amid her conservatorship, the news outlet reported.

In a July 26 declaration, Lynne Spears, who got divorced in 2002 from Britney’s father, Jamie after 27 years of marriage, declared her official support for her daughter, and her daughter’s legal request to remove her father as her conservator of the estate, E! reported.

"I became involved in this conservatorship during what I will term a 'time of crisis' that began at the end of 2018 and continued into 2019," Lynne said, the outlet reported.

Lynne also stated that Jamie had "absolute control" over Britney's money and healthcare decisions due to the conservatorship, which was put into place in 2008. Lynne reportedly got involved in 2018 because she didn't think the conservatorship was in Britney's best interests and still does not believe so. She also said that she would testify if called as a witness, E! reported.

According to a previously reported story in Entertainment Tonight, Lynne had previously attempted to gain access to issues related to her daughter’s conservatorship at different points over the years.

Lynne filed a court petition asking the judge to allow the singer to hire her own lawyer, a request which was granted on July 14. Spears attorney then filed legal documents to officially remove Jamie as the conservator of her estate. On August 9, Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied a request from the singer's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart to move up a September 29 hearing about the issue, E! previously reported.

After last week’s hearing, Rosengart said he "...will be focused on communications between Jamies Spears’ counsel and we will go where the facts lead us.” He also said he would be looking into potential "financial misconduct" committed by Jamie, People reported.

Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen issued a statement on Sept. 30, one day after the hearing stating that Spears' father has defended his role as estate conservator and said he has “made all decisions in his daughter’s best interest,” she said to the court, the news outlet reported.

“Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer," Thoreen wrote in the statement. Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters."

Spears' next court hearing is scheduled for November 12.

