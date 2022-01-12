Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out for 1st Time About Britney Spears' Conservatorship in 'GMA' Interview

Jamie Lynn Spears has sat down for her first television interview since her sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship drama.

In an interview promoting her new book on “Good Morning America,” Jamie Lynn opened up for the first time about her rocky relationship with her superstar sister.

“I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that, so I don't know why we're in this position right now,” Jamie Lynn said.

The 30-year-old actress shot to fame on “Zoey 101” when she was in her teens. Her pregnancy at the age of 17 made big news. She now has two children.

She says she tried to help Britney during the battle to end her conservatorship.

“I’ve always been my sister's biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?" Jamie Lynn said.

But the sisters have a tense relationship. Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram, recently referring to her as a “mean a**.”

Jamie Lynn also confirmed reports that Britney was upset about her 2017 performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

“I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed my songs to remixes!!!!!” Britney wrote on social media.

“It was somewhat confusing to me. I was doing a tribute to honor my sister, truthfully. I don’t know why that bothers her,” Jamie Lynn said in the interview.

Britney had nothing to say publicly about her sister's book, but possibly hinted at telling her own story.

“Shall I start from the beginning???” Britney recently captioned an Instagram photo of a typewriter.

