"It could have been me that something bad happened to."

Those are the words of a Pennsylvania nurse who is sharing the details of her "weird" Tinder date with Bryan Kohberger with Inside Edition. Kohberger, a Washington State University PhD student, is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students.

Hayley Willette tells Ann Mercogliano that she went on that date with Kohberger in 2015, and says her memories of that night all came flooding back when she saw he had been arrested and charged with the murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

"I recognized him immediately. My heart just sank because I couldn't believe I was face-to-face with this guy," Willette says.

The two first went to a movie, but things took a bizarre turn when Kohberger insisted on walking his date back to her dorm room, according to Willette

"It just gave me weird vibes, and I was kind of afraid to say no, so I just let him come in with me," recalls Willette.

Once in her dorm room, Willette says that Kohberger would not stop touching her in a manner that made her uncomfortable.

"He kept trying to tickle me, and I would ask him to stop or say, 'What are you doing?'" Willette says. "And he would be like, 'I'm not trying to tickle you,' and he would get very serious."

Willette finally grew so fed up with Kohberger's behavior that she hatched a plan to get him to leave.

"I proceeded to pretend to throw up in the bathroom, hoping to gross him out, and he would leave," Willette says.

The plan worked, and moments after she went into the bathroom, Willette says that Kohberger texted her on Tinder to say he was heading home.

An hour after he left, Kohberger then texted Willette to say that she had "good birthing hips," she says.

Willette says she did not respond, and never heard from Kohberger after that.

Kohberger maintains he is innocent of murdering the four University of Idaho students.

He made his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom last week after being extradited from Pennsylvania, at which time he was advised of his rights and formally charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and a felony burglary charge.

He could be facing life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of any of those murder charges.

