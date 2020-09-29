Buddy Valastro Recounts Horrific Bowling Injury on Right Hand

“Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro is speaking out following a freak accident at his home in New Jersey, which has a bowling alley in the basement, as seen in a family TikTok video.

“The pinsetter got stuck, and I went to go fix it, and before I could blink an eye, my hand got cut caught in a mechanism which is like a fork. And then this metal rod just ripped right through my ring finger and my pointer finger,” Valastro said.

His sons had to cut him loose with a saw. After two emergency surgeries on his right hand, the “Cake Boss” is uncertain when he’ll be back to baking.

