After a freak accident last year, celebrity chef "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro is finally back in the kitchen and says his injured hand is almost as good as new.

“I’m feeling good, my hand is coming along; I had my fifth surgery about a month ago and it was a huge success, because now I definitely have a lot more of my mobility back," Valastro, who is more famously known by his television trademark name, "Cake Boss," told Rachael Ray in an interview.

"So I can make like a whole fist. I can make all my fingers straight, and I’ve got, I’d say, about 75% of my strength back, so, you know, it’s coming along, but I’m still in physical therapy, doing really well.”

Valastro impaled his hand last September in a freak accident while bowling at his family's home bowling alley, Inside Edition Digital previously reported.

He posted a photo following the accident notifying his followers that he had been "involved in a terrible accident" and had to undergo multiple surgeries on his right hand.

For the demo, Valastro uses his rehabilitated hand to show how to pipe roses with a tie-dye look – and pokes some fun at Rachael’s self-professed lack of baking skills by joking that “it’s so easy, even Rachael could do it!”

To watch the full clip go to RachaelRayShow.com

