As a tropical storm hit Southern California for the first time in 80 years, the region also experienced a 5.1 magnitude earthquake. The double calamities have now been given the name ‘hurriquake.’

Tropical storm Hillary crossed into California Sunday, causing cars to float away and sending vehicles swerving on roads.

In Palm Springs, tropical storm Hilary dumped half a year’s worth of rain in one day, shattering a century-old record.

The earthquake sent shockwaves through parts of Ventura and Los Angeles County. Video shows bottles flying off restaurant shelves and diners evacuated.

A nanny-cam captured baby twins caught in the shaking as their parents scooped them up.

“It was raining and it was pouring and all of a sudden we’re having a huge shaker,” the twins’ parents tell Inside Edition. “We literally started rumbling with it and then the ‘boom’ came almost like a car hit the side of the building.”

The 7-month-old twins, Opal and Onyx, and the family’s dog, Misha, were all safe.

A tropical storm and large earthquake are an unprecedented phenomenon.

Merriam–Webster posted “‘Hurriquake’ is a new one for us too.”