California Man Caught on Camera Exposing Himself and Lifting a Woman’s Skirt In Broad Daylight

Crime
security footage of man approaching woman
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:18 PM PDT, October 27, 2023

“He had a horrifying look on his face,” witness Dan McIntyre tells Inside Edition. “If I had ever seen demon possession that was it.”

A man sexually assaulting a woman on a California sidewalk in broad daylight was all caught on camera.

Security footage from a market shows a woman passing by a homeless man sitting on the sidewalk, who then gets up and follows her.

Suddenly, he exposes himself, walks up to her, and lifts up her skirt.

The woman, Rebekah Pedersen, then falls to the ground when a good Samaritan jumps in and pepper-sprays the man, making him flee.

“It all happened so quickly but I kinda tried to pull away,” Pedersen says. 

The attack happened in broad daylight in Long Beach, California, when Pedersen was getting lunch.

Dan McIntyre, who witnessed the assault, said he was on break when he saw it go down.

“He had a horrifying look on his face,” Mcintyre tells Inside Edition. “If I had ever seen demon possession that was it.”

The suspect, who has been identified as 30-year-old Miguel Avila, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, a charge that his victim does not feel fits the crime. 

Pedersen tells Inside Edition there is “no question at all” that this was a sexual assault and was “1000% attempted rape.”

After the horrific incident, Pedersen now says she carries a taser for her own safety, even during the day.

Related Stories

Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Mom Wrote About Regretting Kids Says DA
Texas Bus Driver Called a Hero After Saving Boy From Choking on a Coin
Florida Woman, 25, Slits Date's Throat and Tosses Him Off Bridge: Cops
Shooting Suspect Robert Card Allegedly Targeted Cornhole Players at Maine BarNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters
Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters
1

Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of Daughters

Human Interest
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13
2

Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13

Crime
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide
3

Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Crime
Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops
Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops
4

Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: Cops

Crime
Dashcam Footage Shows Man Aggressively Driving Through Portland Parade
Dashcam Footage Shows Man Aggressively Driving Through Portland Parade
5

Dashcam Footage Shows Man Aggressively Driving Through Portland Parade

Crime
Nearly 5,000 Pilots Suspected of Falsifying Mental Health Records: Federal Aviation Administration
Nearly 5,000 Pilots Suspected of Falsifying Mental Health Records: Federal Aviation Administration
6

Nearly 5,000 Pilots Suspected of Falsifying Mental Health Records: Federal Aviation Administration

News