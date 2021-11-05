A California man was greeted by a “hungry” bear that was sitting on his kitchen counter scarfing down a bucket of KFC that apparently seemed to be "finger-licking good," to the furry intruder.

Josh Holden told KABC News that when he got back to his house he noticed that the front door was open. When he walked inside he caught the bear scarfing down the fried chicken.

As this was happening, another bear had greeted him outside his home, and he said there was at least one more bear in the house.

Holden was sure it was the smell of the crispy fried chicken that lured the bears inside.

After making some loud noises, he said he was eventually able to get all the bears out one by one.

Appearing calm while being interviewed about the Oct. 28 ordeal, he said this is not the first time he’s had some bear encounters at his home in Sierra Madre. But, he added, it was the first time they ever made it "into" his house, People reported.

"I've actually had them bump into me a couple of times in the backyard, but definitely never in the house like that,” Holden said.

He added, “That was something else and they sure made a mess of the place.”

Related Stories