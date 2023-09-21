A California man was rescued after surviving a car crash and being stuck for several days.

Calvin Smith plummeted 100 feet down an embankment in a remote canyon in the Tehachapi Mountains outside Bakersfield, California. He was left stranded with multiple broken bones for five days.

“I kept praying to God, ‘God don’t let me die out here,’” Smith says.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Smith’s wife, Dee Dee, to help raise funds for medical expenses towards Smith’s recovery.

The 68-year-old says he was driving home from a doctor’s appointment when his GPS took him the wrong direction and he careened over a windy edge of the mountain. Smith was thrown over 40 feet and left without food, water or a phone.

On day five, when nearly all hope was lost, Cory Sizelove was on a motorcycle ride and happened to spot the wrecked truck.

“When I turned my bike off and took my helmet off I could hear him down there yelling for help, which was pretty shocking and surprising and amazing,” Sizelove tells Inside Edition.

The retired corrections officer made his way down the embankment while his riding partner called 911.

Ten firefighters formed a human-rope rescue system and used their weight to pull Smith up.

Inside Edition reunited the hero with the grateful grandpa for the first time since his rescue and they shared a hug. The men say they now share an unbreakable bond.