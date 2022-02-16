California Man Survives 75-Foot Tramway Fall With Minimal Injuries

A California man fell 75-feet from a tramway system, but survived with only minor injuries, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

A man, who has not been identified, fell from the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway — a mountainous area at the top of the tramway system — in California.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which transports visitors 2.5 miles across the Sonoran Desert to the top of the Mt. San Jacinto summit, is about 8,500-feet above the desert.

According to the outlet, the man slipped after climbing over the guardrail.

Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, told the outlet that a restaurant employee allegedly witnessed the man fall and then immediately phoned emergency services.

Because the man landed on an icy area, the weather conditions prevented a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department helicopter from helping with his recovery, so firefighters lowered a stretcher in an attempt to rescue him, the Times reported.

Riverside County Fire spokesperson April Newman told the outlet that because the man only had minor injuries, he denied any medical attention.

“Our first priority is not the how it happened, but how a patient is doing during our rescue," Newman said.

According to officials, the man managed to use the tramway to leave.

Related Stories