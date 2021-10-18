California Motorcyclist Says He Won't Stop Lane Splitting Even After Scary Accident | Inside Edition

California Motorcyclist Says He Won't Stop Lane Splitting Even After Scary Accident

Investigative
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:26 PM PDT, October 18, 2021

Lane splitting is surprisingly legal in some places, including in California, where one rider tells Inside Edition that he won't stop doing it even after an accident. He says it's hard for people who don't ride motorcycles to understand.

It’s something nearly every driver has experienced: that sudden surprise when a motorcyclist rides by in between the lanes on the freeway.

But lane splitting, which can be incredibly dangerous, is legal in some places.

Inside Edition found countless online videos showing one collision after another involving the risky practice.

In California, Trevor Machin was flying down the freeway when a driver collided with his bike, sending him sprawling onto the pavement. His helmet GoPro camera recorded good Samaritans coming to his aid while he lay there stunned. "Please don't call my parents, cause they'll kill me," he said.

Then EMS arrives and asks if he was lane splitting. Machin said he was. 

He says lane splitting, which is legal in California, is a safer way for motorcyclists to travel in heavy traffic.

“OK, I’m going to call you out on this a little bit. Isn't the real reason that you lane split — isn’t it to go faster, so you can pass the cars?” Inside Edition chief investigative correspondent Lisa Guerrero asked him.

“Yea, you can get by quicker,” Machin said.

And despite his brush with death, he says he's not stopping anytime soon.

“It’s so dangerous, dude. It's so dangerous. I mean, you've been in a major accident because of this. Would you still lane split?” Guerrero asked.

“Absolutely. It’s hard for people that don't actually ride. They don't understand,” Machin said. 

New York state trooper Scottie Delorbe says not only is it dangerous, but illegal in New York. He adds because of their speed and maneuverability, it's difficult to pull motorcyclists over.

“It’s very hard for us to catch them, number one. They're very fast,” Delorbe said.

While we were interviewing him, a lane splitter zipped by.

Only in California is lane splitting explicitly legal. In most states, it's against the law although some allow lane splitting in certain specific traffic conditions.

Related Stories

Former Super Bowl Champion David Patten Dies Following Motorcycle Accident in South Carolina
Will the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Again Be a COVID-19 Super Spreader Event? More Than 700,000 Plan to Attend
Daredevil Stunt Rider Alex Harvill Dies Attempting to Break Motorcycle Jump World Record
15-Year-Old Motorcycle Racer Alexis Olivera Breaks Both Ankles In CrashSports

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Alex Murdaugh Returns to South Carolina Amid New Accusations He Worked With Satterfied Family For Payout: SLED
Alex Murdaugh Returns to South Carolina Amid New Accusations He Worked With Satterfied Family For Payout: SLED
1

Alex Murdaugh Returns to South Carolina Amid New Accusations He Worked With Satterfied Family For Payout: SLED

Crime
Dogs Can Exhibit Human-Like ADHD Behaviors, New Study Reveals
Dogs Can Exhibit Human-Like ADHD Behaviors, New Study Reveals
2

Dogs Can Exhibit Human-Like ADHD Behaviors, New Study Reveals

Animals
California Motorcyclist Says He Won't Stop Lane Splitting Even After Scary Accident
California Motorcyclist Says He Won't Stop Lane Splitting Even After Scary Accident
3

California Motorcyclist Says He Won't Stop Lane Splitting Even After Scary Accident

Investigative
This Is Why Hungarian Immigrant Bela Lugosi Was Hollywood’s Best Dracula, According to Author Koren Shadmi
This Is Why Hungarian Immigrant Bela Lugosi Was Hollywood’s Best Dracula, According to Author Koren Shadmi
4

This Is Why Hungarian Immigrant Bela Lugosi Was Hollywood’s Best Dracula, According to Author Koren Shadmi

Entertainment
The Killing of Ahmaud Arbery: Murder Trial Begins for 3 White Men in the Shooting Death of Black Jogger
The Killing of Ahmaud Arbery: Murder Trial Begins for 3 White Men in the Shooting Death of Black Jogger
5

The Killing of Ahmaud Arbery: Murder Trial Begins for 3 White Men in the Shooting Death of Black Jogger

Crime