Daredevil Stunt Rider Alex Harvill Dies Attempting to Break Motorcycle Jump World Record

A motorcycle stunt rider attempting to break a world record died after his bike crashed during a jump, authorities said.

Twenty-eight-year-old daredevil Alex Harvill was attempting a 351-foot jump on his motorcycle at the Grant County International Airport when his motorcycle crashed, officials said.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends, and loved ones,” Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said in a statement released by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Grant County Coroner Chief Investigator Jerry Jasman told Inside Edition Digital that they will be conducting an autopsy to "investigate the exact cause of death."

Harvill was attempting a record-breaking jump on his motorcycle during a performance at the Moses Lake Air Show when he crashed, and reportedly landed short, slamming into the side of a large dirt mound, CBS News reported. The jump was estimated to be more than the length of a football field.

"I knew today coming out that could be a chance; I really hoped it wouldn’t,” family friend Debbie Williams told CBS affiliate KREM-TV, crying as she recalled the events. “The next thing I know he went off of the ramp and he didn’t make it to the hill. His back tire looked like it got caught. Then he flew into the air and his helmet came off and then you just start praying.”

Harville was airlifted to a hospital for his injuries, but later died, officials said.

The organizer of the airshow told KREM that medical personnel had already been set up at the site as they knew the stunt was risky.

A KREM 2 News crew was there and captured the crash. According to the video, it was about 2 minutes and 30 seconds before emergency personnel reached Harvill after the crash, but the video will not be released out of respect for Harvill and his loved ones, KREM reported.

"While this was obviously a very tragic event that unfolded, Alex was doing what he loved to do. And we thank everyone for their outpouring of support,” the Harvill family said in a statement.

Harvill leaves behind his wife Jessica and two young sons, Willis and Watson.

Legend of Knievel, the brand of American daredevil Robbie Knievel, expressed their condolences to the Harvill family and Alex's friends, and noted that this type of crash is not uncommon in the sport.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind people that such stunts are to be taken very seriously as the potential for tragedy exists,” Spokesperson and Team Knievel CEO Warren Croyle told KREM 2.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the Harvill family. As of today more than $56,000 has been raised towards their goal of $75,000.

“The fundraiser will go directly toward Jessica to support her and her boys with anything they need,” fundraiser organizer Ashley Todd wrote. “Alex was the sole provider for the family, so anything helps!”

