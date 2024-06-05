California Store Manager Confronts Alleged Thief Outside High-End Boutique

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:51 AM PDT, June 5, 2024

“People are taking advantage of the system. They know they don’t get in trouble, they don’t go to jail,” Amber Jolly says.

The moment a store manager confronted an alleged thief was caught on camera. She says the suspect stole two jackets from her clothing boutique.

“I am not going to have you stealing from my store,” the store manager could be heard saying on video.

The store manager, Amber Jolly, knew there were risks to confronting the alleged shoplifter.

“It could have been dangerous but I didn’t feel intimidated,” Jolly tells Inside Edition.

The suspected thief returned the two jackets, Jolly says.

Jolly runs the Gramercy Boutique, a high-end clothing store in Santa Monica, California. She says that upon reflection, she would never confront an alleged thief again.

“People are taking advantage of the system. They know they don’t get in trouble, they don’t go to jail,” Jolly says.

The store’s owner says the manager is not expected to confront suspected thieves and says safety is the top priority.

