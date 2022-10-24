A California teacher has been arrested after authorities say she hid a missing high school student in her home for nearly two years.

Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was taken into custody Thursday by Rancho Cordova Police officers, according to a statement.

She is employed by the Sacramento City Unified School District and works at a kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school, police said.

She was charged with detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the police department said.

She is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail, according to online records.

The boy was reported missing in June 2020. Police were unable to locate him, the department said.

"On March 11, 2022 — nearly two years after being reported missing — (the teen) inexplicably returned home. After a thorough investigation, Olivares was arrested," the department's statement said.

Officials did not say how or why the teen, now 17, allegedly came to stay with the teacher.

The teen and a son of the teacher's were allegedly friends, according to local media reports. The missing teen returned to his home in March and told his family he had been staying with a friend, the outlets reported.

Olivares has been placed on administrative leave, the Sacramento City Unified School District said in a news release.

"The charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee's assigned duties. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a District investigation. As this is a personnel matter, Sac City Unified has no further comment," the statement said.

