California Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Hiding Missing Student for 2 Years: Authorities
The California teen was reported missing in June 2020, when he was 15, police said.
A California teacher has been arrested after authorities say she hid a missing high school student in her home for nearly two years.
Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was taken into custody Thursday by Rancho Cordova Police officers, according to a statement.
She is employed by the Sacramento City Unified School District and works at a kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school, police said.
She was charged with detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the police department said.
She is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail, according to online records.
The boy was reported missing in June 2020. Police were unable to locate him, the department said.
"On March 11, 2022 — nearly two years after being reported missing — (the teen) inexplicably returned home. After a thorough investigation, Olivares was arrested," the department's statement said.
Officials did not say how or why the teen, now 17, allegedly came to stay with the teacher.
The teen and a son of the teacher's were allegedly friends, according to local media reports. The missing teen returned to his home in March and told his family he had been staying with a friend, the outlets reported.
Olivares has been placed on administrative leave, the Sacramento City Unified School District said in a news release.
"The charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee's assigned duties. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a District investigation. As this is a personnel matter, Sac City Unified has no further comment," the statement said.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Real-Life Stories That Inspired Streaming Horror Films Perfect for A Halloween Movie MarathonEntertainment
Watch Now: The Best of Inside EditionNews
Texas Woman Steals Giant Skeleton Halloween Decoration and Tries to Stuff It Into SUVCrime
Kentucky Shooting Survivor Paralyzed in Carjacking Builds New Life Dedicated to Fighting Gun ViolenceHuman Interest
Brittanee Drexel Murder: Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Killing South Carolina Teen Who Disappeared in 2009Crime
Detroit Teen Hailed a Hero After Disarming His Barricaded Mom, Allegedly Armed With Knife and Gun, Police SayCrime