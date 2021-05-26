A California toddler has been accepted as the youngest member of the world's largest and oldest high IQ society. At just 2 years old, Kashe Quest has an IQ of 146. The average American IQ is 100.

"We started to notice her memory was really great. She just picked up things really fast and she was really interested in learning. At about 17, 18 months, she had recognized all the alphabet, numbers, colors, and shapes," Los Angeles-based mother Sukhjit Athwal told Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

Athwal, who has a background in education, started her own preschool to facilitate a supportive learning environment for her daughter and 12 other students.

But Athwal says despite her daughter's "genius" status, she is still just a "normal two-year-old."

"We have negotiations, we have tantrums, we have everything and it's a difference because the way we communicate with her, it has to be different because she's able to understand just a little bit more."

An IQ is a score that indicates how far above or how far below an individual's mental ability is compared to their peer group.

Mensa was founded in 1946 and has about 145,000 members from 100 countries across the world. Members are in the top 2 percent of the population.

"Mensa's original aims were, as they are today, to create a society that is non-political and free from all racial or religious distinctions," according to the website.

The youngest person to join Mensa was a 2-year-old from the United Kingdom, who joined after scoring an IQ of 142.

