California Tree Trimmer Dies in Tragic Accident After Falling Into Wood Chipper
The man, unidentified, was already deceased when police arrived at the scene.
A California tree trimmer died after falling into a wood chipper while working in the city of Menlo Park.
On Oct. 11 at 12:53 p.m., Menlo Park Police responded to the call of a tree trimmer falling into a wood chipper, according to a police news release.
Upon arrival police found the man, who was already deceased due to the injuries he had sustained from the accident, report police.
The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and San Mateo Coroner's office also responded to the tragic scene.
The man's identity has not yet been released while the coroner notifies his next of kin, according to the police statement.
The Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health will be the department responsible for investigating the incident that led to the man's death.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to IrelandHuman Interest
Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From CampusCrime
Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'Human Interest
Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is DetectedHuman Interest
Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors SayCrime