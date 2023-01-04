A fun reunion with college friends turned into an excruciating ordeal for a California woman.

Kelly Itatatni arrived at the Vancouver Airport after a ski trip with friends last month eager to get home to Los Angeles for Christmas.

Little did she know that her quick flight home would end up becoming a three-day ordeal that would involve her spending the night on the airport tarmac, trudging through massive snow drifts to cross the U.S. border, and then driving five hours to catch another flight home.

Kelly tells Inside Edition that she and other passengers had boarded their flight to Los Angeles and pushed off from the gate when the captain announced that the aircraft would first need to be de-iced.

One hour turned into two, and then passengers learned that the de-icing machine had run out of fluid, and because of the wait the plane no longer had enough fuel to make the trip to Los Angeles.

Kelly says that things then went from bad to worse when the captain informed passengers that airport staff had gone home for the night, and that the plane and passengers would be spending the evening on the tarmac.

That part of the trip lasted 13 hours, and there was more bad news waiting for Kelly and her friends once they made it back inside the airport, as she says the airline informed her it would be 48 hours until they could get her on another flight.

So, she and her friends grabbed an Uber and headed to the border.

That plan came with its own unique set of problems when the travelers learned the Uber would have to drop them off a mile from the border, and then they would have to walk.

“We were freezing. My sweatpants were soaking wet because there’s just so much snow,” says Kelly.

After hauling themselves and their luggage across the border, the group manager to find the one rental car available in Washington and make their way to Portland, says Kelly.

Then, at last, Kelly arrived back in Los Angeles.

