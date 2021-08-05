California's Coastal City of Mendocino Is Running Out of Water, Locals Say | Inside Edition

California's Coastal City of Mendocino Is Running Out of Water, Locals Say

Human Interest
The coastal city of Mendocino, California is running out of water amid a severe drought. Local businesses are forced to now ship water in.The coastal city of Mendocino, California is running out of water amid a severe drought. Local businesses are forced to now ship water in.
The coastal city of Mendocino, California is running out of water amid a severe drought. Local businesses are forced to now ship water in.(Getty)
By Johanna Li
First Published: 3:09 PM PDT, August 5, 2021

Local restaurants and hotels are spending thousands of dollars a month for water shipments, and nearby farmers and winemakers have been warned about a potential suspension of their water rights.

Mendocino, a coastal city in Northern California popular among tourists and art enthusiasts, is running out of water. As result of a severe drought, wells are running low, lakes are running dry and restaurants are limiting usage of their bathrooms.

“These towns on the coast are starting to shut off the sale of water,” Julian Lopez, owner of Mendocino’s Café Beaujolais, told CBS News. He said that even though their restaurant is closed three days a week in water conservation efforts, they still pay about $3,600 a month for water delivery, CBS News reported.

Nearby, the Algeria Inn is paying about $600 a week for water, amounting to about 3,500 gallons, in order to allow their guests to shower, inn runner Eric Hillesland told CBS News.

Lake Mendocino, which local farmers, ranchers and vineyard operators in addition to 600,000 people depend on, was recorded at 33% capacity last month, North Bay Business Journal reported. Those depending on water rights from Lake Mendocino have been warned for weeks about a possible suspension.

The drought is further complicated by wildfires that ravaged the region just last week, and continue in the surrounding areas like the Dixie Fire in nearby Greenville.

Activists warn that these are just a few signs of the exacerbating effects of climate change.

Related Stories

Chapman's Pygmy Chameleon, Believed to Be Extinct, Is Found Alive, But They're Still at Risk of Disappearing
Butterfly Fleeing Devastating Fires in Turkey Spotted Drinking Water From Aid Worker’s Hand
60% of Americans Think Donald Trump Running for President in 2024 Would Be 'Bad for America,' Poll Shows
Bear Cub That Burned All 4 Paws in California Wildfire Escapes Rescue FacilityAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station
Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station
1

Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station

Offbeat
Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases
Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases
2

Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases

News
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
3

16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops

Human Interest
Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out
Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out
4

Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out

News
Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth
Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth
5

Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth

Human Interest