A series of car accidents involving elderly drivers is underscoring the importance of older motorists taking refresher driver courses, experts say.

In Palm Coast, Florida, a 76-year-old woman accidentally slammed into a supermarket.

Two diners were killed when a senior citizen plowed into a restaurant in Washington, D.C. There was no indication the crash was intentional, police said.

In Miami’s South Beach, a 75-year-old woman was attempting to parallel park when she apparently lost control and rammed into an outdoor dining area. One man died and six were injured.

With elderly driver accidents on the rise, more people in their golden years are signing up for AAA classes.

"They're not moving as well, they're not scanning as well," AAA Spokesperson Robert Sinclair said. "Driving is physical; You're using your arms, your hands, your legs. And you should be able to turn your head be able to look over your shoulder to scan blind spots when you're driving."

Inside Edition was with Sister Patricia Hanvy, a 78-year-old nun from Long Island, New York, as she took a driving test. Her religious order requires that she takes a driving test every three years. She passed!

"Maybe the elderly get a rap, you know, but, we also are causing more accidents," she told Inside Edition. "I mean if we're honest, you know, about it."

