Terrifying video shows a car being dragged down the highway by a semi-truck in Illinois.

Behind the wheel was a frantic 19-year-old waving out the window to try to alert other motorists.

It happened on Interstate 295 outside Chicago when the Honda Accord became wedged underneath the semi-truck, whose driver apparently had no idea he was dragging the car sideways.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Laylisha Gardner of Evanston, Illinois.

The video ended before the truck came to a halt. The driver was rescued, and miraculously she was not injured.

