A 47-year-old Washington man died days before his wedding day after he was hit by a car while waiting on a tow truck following a car accident he was involved in, People reported.

Christopher Goles was near the Spokane International Airport on Sept. 29, when he was involved in a crash and called a tow truck for help, The Spokesman Review reported.

Goles was crossing a street to meet a tow-truck driver when he was hit by another car and died on impact, cops said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Goles told police the victim walked out so quickly he didn’t have time to react, according to the New York Post.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He was not charged.

Goles was set to be married to Shiloh Shuman on October 2.

The couple were “best friends” and “partners” who had “built a beautiful life” with their beloved dog, Sherman, according to an obituary for Goles.

The obituary described Goles as having a “bright personality and even bigger heart that filled the room.”

"They created wonderful memories hosting family and friends, enjoying great food, football, a big bonfire, & gazing out over the mountain river,” the obituary said. "Shiloh was the love of Chris' life, and his family takes comfort in knowing he was full of love, joy and anticipation at his passing.”

“Chris’ loyalty and love were fierce — if you were in his circle, you were seen and adored as you were, and always knew Chris was in your corner,” the obituary added.

