A 2-year-old girl was killed in a “tragic accident” after an automatic window closed on her neck.

The accident occurred on Saturday during a family gathering in Phoenix.

“It seems like the child had wandered off and was able to get into the vehicle,” Sgt. Vincent Cole of the Phoenix Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

It was while the little girl was in the vehicle that a window managed to close on her neck.

According to Cole, the police are investigating the circumstances of the case and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

“All around it’s just a tragic accident. … Any loss of life is tragic. When you lose a child that’s one of the worst types of calls you can go on,” Cole said to the station.

