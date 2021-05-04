Toddler Stuck in Antique Wooden Barrel Gets Freed | Inside Edition

Toddler Stuck in Antique Wooden Barrel Gets Freed

Offbeat
"That was the very best hug I have ever gotten," the child's mother Kelly Strubing tells PEOPLE of the moment her son was freed
Kelly Strubing / Facebook
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:54 AM PDT, May 4, 2021

"We were eating dinner and he had finished eating and was over playing then calmly yelled 'help please,'" the boy's father said.

A 2-year-old boy from Tennessee was rescued after he spent hours stuck inside of an antique wooden barrel at his grandparent's house over the weekend.

"We were eating dinner and he had finished eating and was over playing then calmly yelled 'help please' like he does if he wants something opened or the like, so we didn't even realize he was stuck at first," the boy's father told People. "Every one stayed pretty calm over all as he was clearly not in pain."

He said he was in "disbelief."

The toddler had to be lifted, while still in the barrel, and taken to the hospital.

Doctors had to use X-rays to determine where his hips, knees and feet were so make sure they did not cut him as they opened up the barrel with a saw at the bottom.

The boy was able to wiggle out from the bottom.

“It was certainly nerve-racking, but now that he’s safe we all are getting a good laugh from it,” his mother told WKRN.

