A driver says he was shocked to see another car barreling down the highway with only three tires and the tailgate open.

Chad Towersey shot the wild video on the 405 Freeway in Irvine, California.

“What the heck is going on right here? This person’s sparking. All doors open, right here. I cannot believe this guy’s car is even going down the 405 Freeway, but he’s making it happen here on one wheel apparently,” Towersey says from behind the camera.

“Ma’am. Ma’am. What are you doing? Get off the road,” Towersey says as he catches up to the car. The woman behind the wheel waved.



Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway and witnessed her apparently rear-ending another car.

“You need to get out of the car. You’re on drugs right now. You’re on painkillers.” Towersey told the woman.

“No I’m not. Oh my God. Absolutely not!” the woman said.

Towersey tells Inside Edition that “clearly something was wrong with this driver” and she was “putting a lot of people in harm’s way.”

The woman was identified as Erin Davis, who says she has an explanation for her erratic behavior. “I just got diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” she said after getting out of the car.



Police told Inside Edition the incident is currently under investigation. The missing wheel was found completely shredded in the trunk of the woman’s car.

Related Stories



