The Casey Anthony case is being revisited, and this time it is her father in the hot seat.

George Anthony squirms as he is asked questions about the disappearance of his granddaughter, Caylee.

He is asked if he knowingly concealed Caylee's whereabouts and struggles to answer the question.

His wife Cindy watches the polygraph test from another room.

The test was administered, outside a court house, by retired FBI special agent George Olivo. Olivo says viewers shouldn't misinterpret George Anthony's hesitation. "I think some people like to overthink things a bit, and they get in their own way sometimes," Olivo tells Inside Edition.

It has been more than 12 years since Casey Anthony was acquitted of her daughter's murder. The trial riveted the nation and she was dubbed "the most hated mom in America."

Casey, now 37, has tried to put her life back together. She had a short-lived photography business and now works as a legal assistant. But she has largely remained estranged from her parents.

In 2022 Casey dropped a bombshell when she accused her dad of staging Caylee's drowning.

"I can see him standing there with her in his arms, and hand her to me and telling me it was my fault. That I did that, that I caused it. And I just collapsed with her in my arms," said Casey in a previous television special. "She was heavy, she was cold. But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her."

Casey also explosively accused her father of sexual abuse during her murder trial..

George is asked about these allegations as well in this new television special.

George has previously denied sexually abusing his daughter or having anything to do with his granddaughter's disappearance or death.

Find out what he says when Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test" premieres January 4 on A&E.