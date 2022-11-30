The judge who presided over the Casey Anthony trial is criticizing the infamous “tot mom” for claiming her father George killed baby Caylee.

Judge Belvin Perry Jr. is speaking with Inside Edition after Anthony accused her father of accidentally killing her daughter and then covering up the crime before stashing the toddler’s body in the woods in the new documentary "Casey Anthony: Where Lies the Truth."

“Unfortunately, the truth and Casey are total strangers,” Judge Belvin Perry Jr. tells Inside Edition's Steven Fabian. “Her believability is zero.”

Judge Perry has less trouble believing Casey, 36, sat down for her first television interview, which is currently airing on Peacock.

"Nothing surprises me about Casey Anthony," Judge Perry says. "She's always been one for the dramatic flair. I am wondering what took so long,"

The prosecutor in the case, Jeff Ashton, still contends that Casey killed her daughter because the 2-year-old toddler did not fit into her partying lifestyle.

"I fully believe that she overdosed with Xanax," Ashton tells Inside Edition.

"And so, she, I hope, sedated Kaylee. Put some duct tape over her mouth and basically let her die," Ashton continues. "And then drove around with the baby in the back for two or three days, and then dumped the body in the laziest place she could find."

Casey denies ever giving her daughter Xanax in her bombastic new interview, and instead points the finger at her father George. She claims that she saw her father with Caylee's body shortly after the young girl's death, at which point her father instructed her not to call the authorities.

“He was standing there with [Caylee],” Casey says in the documentary. “She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911, and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her."

Casey says that she then "collapsed" while holding her daughter's body. "She was heavy, and she was cold," says Casey.

She went on to say that her father then took Caylee from her and said: "It’s going to be OK."

Casey alleges that her father accidentally killed Caylee and then staged her drowning to cover up his abuse of the toddler. She also doubles down on her claim that she was molested by her father.

Her father denies these allegations and also denies having anything to do with Caylee's death.

Caylee was reported missing in July 2008 by Casey’s mother Cindy Anthony, who told police she had not seen her granddaughter in over a month.

A Florida grand jury eventually indicted Casey on charges including first-degree murder in October of that year, despite investigators being unable to find Caylee’s body. Two months later, the toddler’s skeletal remains were found in a bag near the family's home.

The 2011 trial destroyed the Anthony family and ended with a jury acquitting Casey of murder.

During the trial, Casey's defense team alleged that George sexually abused his daughter from a young age and suggested that he was responsible for Caylee's death. Cindy immediately cut ties with her daughter, but George maintained a relationship with Casey and spoke about his hopes for a reconciliation.

George has never been arrested or charged in connection to a crime in the case.

It is unclear how George feels about that reconciliation now, and the retired police officer has not spoken to the media about his daughter's interview.

