Casey Anthony allegedly got into an argument at a South Florida bar and she told police that a woman poured a drink on her over during the argument.

Police were called to a bar in West Palm Beach on Sunday evening where Anthony disclosed that the women got into an argument over "an ex-boyfriend they were dating at the same time," according to the police report initially obtained by WPTV.

The fight reportedly escalated when the woman "spilled water on [Anthony's] left leg."

Anthony reportedly told a reporting police officer that she didn't want to file a restraining order against the woman. She also declined to press charges.

"It has been an ongoing issue for years," Anthony told the officer, according to the police report.

"[Anthony said] she keeps getting drinks thrown in her face," the police report said.

Anthony was acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, who was found dead in Orlando in 2008.

The death of her daughter went unreported for several weeks until Anthony's mother finally alerted police about the missing girl.

Her daughter's body was found months later in a trash bag near the family's home.

Anthony was found guilty on four misdemeanor charges of providing false information to a law enforcement officer, but was acquitted of more serious charges against her including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter.

Anthony moved to West Palm Beach after serving a few weeks in jail.

Related Stories