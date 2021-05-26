Casey Anthony Says She 'Keeps Getting Drinks Thrown in Her Face' After Alleged Argument at Bar Over Ex: Cops
Casey Anthony was acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, who was found dead in Orlando in 2008.
Casey Anthony allegedly got into an argument at a South Florida bar and she told police that a woman poured a drink on her over during the argument.
Police were called to a bar in West Palm Beach on Sunday evening where Anthony disclosed that the women got into an argument over "an ex-boyfriend they were dating at the same time," according to the police report initially obtained by WPTV.
The fight reportedly escalated when the woman "spilled water on [Anthony's] left leg."
Anthony reportedly told a reporting police officer that she didn't want to file a restraining order against the woman. She also declined to press charges.
"It has been an ongoing issue for years," Anthony told the officer, according to the police report.
"[Anthony said] she keeps getting drinks thrown in her face," the police report said.
Anthony was acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, who was found dead in Orlando in 2008.
The death of her daughter went unreported for several weeks until Anthony's mother finally alerted police about the missing girl.
Her daughter's body was found months later in a trash bag near the family's home.
Anthony was found guilty on four misdemeanor charges of providing false information to a law enforcement officer, but was acquitted of more serious charges against her including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter.
Anthony moved to West Palm Beach after serving a few weeks in jail.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store OwnerInspirational
Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog BrewAnimals
Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana RiverNews
Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His ArrestCrime
Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law FirmAnimals