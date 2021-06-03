Cops Respond to Casey Anthony’s 911 Call About Alleged Bar Altercation in Newly Released Bodycam Footage
Casey Anthony called 911 saying a woman threw a drink at her over a guy they both had dated.
Body camera video has been released showing police responding to a 911 call from Casey Anthony, the notorious mom who was acquitted 10 years ago for the murder of her daughter, Caylee.
“I’m still wet. I got a drink thrown at me. This girl has been harassing me for awhile,” Anthony tells cops when they arrive at the Florida bar.
When asked why the woman may have thrown a drink at her, Anthony told an officer that the alleged altercation was over a guy that both women had dated, who is a police sergeant in West Palm Beach.
“Whether they're together, not together, she got upset that he had texted me. I let her know that he had, and she came inside and threw a drink at me,” Anthony said.
Anthony then said the woman’s name is Thelma Moya. The women were reportedly friends before they ended up in an alleged altercation over the same guy.
“I don't want to get him involved. He's my ex. He's her ex. That's why all of this happened,” Anthony said.
Moya wasn’t charged and reportedly said the argument was about much more than an ex-boyfriend, but wouldn’t elaborate.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
What We Know About Theresa Balboa, Girlfriend of Samuel Olson's Dad Charged in CaseCrime
Did the California Teen Who Shoved a Bear Away From Her Dogs Do the Safest Thing?Animals
Diver Recovers Diamond Engagement Ring Newly-Engaged Woman Accidentally Lost in England's Largest LakeInspirational
Mother of a Teen Who Vowed to Graduate High School Is Given His Diploma Weeks After He Dies From COVID-19Inspirational
Sarah Everard Died by Compression of the Neck After Abduction and Murder Allegedly at the Hands of a CopCrime