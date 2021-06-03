Body camera video has been released showing police responding to a 911 call from Casey Anthony, the notorious mom who was acquitted 10 years ago for the murder of her daughter, Caylee.

“I’m still wet. I got a drink thrown at me. This girl has been harassing me for awhile,” Anthony tells cops when they arrive at the Florida bar.

When asked why the woman may have thrown a drink at her, Anthony told an officer that the alleged altercation was over a guy that both women had dated, who is a police sergeant in West Palm Beach.

“Whether they're together, not together, she got upset that he had texted me. I let her know that he had, and she came inside and threw a drink at me,” Anthony said.

Anthony then said the woman’s name is Thelma Moya. The women were reportedly friends before they ended up in an alleged altercation over the same guy.

“I don't want to get him involved. He's my ex. He's her ex. That's why all of this happened,” Anthony said.

Moya wasn’t charged and reportedly said the argument was about much more than an ex-boyfriend, but wouldn’t elaborate.

