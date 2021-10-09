A tribute to a legendary basketball player was just unveiled in Spain.

It's an iconic image of Kobe Bryant catapulting towards the basket in classic Laker colors. And it is the work of Catalan artist Llukter.

After the artist created the outline, the Balaguer Basketball Club assisted by painting in purple, gold and black coats.

The opening of the basketball court in Balaguer, Spain, about two hours west of Barcelona, was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.



It will be officially dedicated on Oct. 17.

Pau Gasol, a Catalan basketball player and one of Kobe Bryant's former Laker teammates, wrote on Twitter, "Balaguer is a beautiful city, and now it is even more so with this tribute to Kobe."

