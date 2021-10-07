The “Cats” musical flopped at the box office in 2019, making it inspiration for boundless jokes and memes, and now the movie’s original composer is joking about it too.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said the film sucked so much that it made him get a “therapy dog.”

"There wasn't really any understanding of why the music ticked at all. I saw it and I just thought, 'Oh, God, no,'" Lloyd Webber told Variety. "It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy."

The Tony-award winning original musical production of “Cats” is a classic, and is one of the longest-running shows in London West End and Broadway history, but the 2019 movie version didn’t live up to the hype.

The movie — which starred Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, and Idris Elba, among others — received a 2.7 rating out of 10 on IMDB, and 20% on rotten tomatoes.

Lloyd Webber joked to the magazine that he needed his therapy dog on the plane with him and when the airline asked why, he said he responded, ”...Just see what Hollywood did to my musical 'Cats.'"

The airline accepted his reasoning.

