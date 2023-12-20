Iconic singer Celine Dion’s sister announced the star’s stiff-person syndrome has advanced and she no longer has control of her muscles.

After the news about Dion’s health, there has been an outpouring concern for the singer.

The icon is battling stiff-person syndrome, a rare, debilitating condition where the muscles freeze and spasm. The symptoms grow worse over time and there is no known cure.

“We can’t find any medicine that works,” Dion’s sister, Claudette, said.

Kylie Allen-Kulyk, 22, has lived with stiff-person syndrome since childhood and shared insight into what Dion is going through.

“It can be a period of like seven days where it’s really bad, and then you have a good day,” Allen-Kulyk tells Inside Edition. “It took five-plus years for them to figure out and help get me under control to the point where I can function and live again.”

Dion’s sister says the singer is battling hard. “Morally, mentally, she is strong. She is not depressed at all,” Claudette said. “She really has the joy of living. We will get through this.”

The 22-year-old says she wants to give Dion a big hug and tell her to stay strong and keep fighting. “I am living proof right now that there’s hope. I’m in remission right now and it makes me tear up because I never thought I’d be where I’m at today,” Allen-Kulyk says.