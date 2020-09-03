Chad and Lori Daybell Criminal Cases Should Be Combined: Special Prosecutor

The cases of Chad and Lori Daybell could be combined under a request from the special prosecutor's office. Rob Wood asked Idaho District Judges Dane Watkins Jr. and Steven Boyce to merge the cases in a motion filed Tuesday.

In the documents, Wood cites the fact that charges against the Daybells allege they participated and or conspired in an act or series of actions.

“Trials in these matters will require the same witnesses and evidence be presented by the State,” Wood wrote in a six-page memo supporting his motion. “In order to preserve judicial economy and efficiency, avoid delays in bringing either defendant to trial, and for the benefit of the witnesses and victims, these cases should be joined,” EastIdahoNews.com reported.

Last month, Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty to felony counts including conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, and altering or concealing evidence. Lori Vallow Daybell is scheduled to appear at a Sept. 10 district court arraignment, where she is expected to enter pleas on two felony charges of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

She has denied allegations of wrongdoing.

The couple was charged after authorities located the remains of Lori's missing children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, in Chad's backyard. The children were last seen alive in September 2019.

