Chaos Erupts After Hunter Biden Shows Up at Committee Hearing About Him in Washington

News
Hunter Biden surrounded by reporters
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:16 PM PST, January 10, 2024

Hunter Biden walked into a committee hearing meeting about whether to hold him in contempt of Congress.

As a House committee was meeting to decide whether to charge Hunter Biden with contempt for not responding to a subpoena to testify behind closed doors, the president’s son showed up to the hearing.

“You are the epitome of white privilege, coming to the oversight committee, spitting in our face,” South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said to Hunter Biden during the meeting. “I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here right now and go straight to jail.”

Other lawmakers chimed in.

“This is absurd and inappropriate,” Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs (R) said. “I think you should have decorum and courtesy and don’t act like a bunch of nimrods.” 

Hunter Biden sat next to his attorneys watching the arguments.

“Let’s take a vote. Who wants to hear from Hunter right now today? Anyone? Come on. Who wants to hear from Hunter? No one,” Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D) said.

After 12 minutes at the meeting, Hunter Biden tapped his attorney and walked out of the hearing just as Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was about to address him.

“He can’t even face my words as I was about to speak to him,” Greene said. “What a coward.”

