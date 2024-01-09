The man who leaped over a bench and attacked a Las Vegas judge appeared back in court Monday.

Deobra Redden appeared in court Monday with a spit hood covering his head and his hands in shackles with coverings.

Authorities were on high alert as at least eight court officers stood near the defendant.

Redden faced the same judge he attacked last Wednesday.

“I want to make it clear that I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by defendant’s actions,” the judge said.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus sentenced Redden to a minimum of 19 months in prison for attempted battery.

Redden is due in court Tuesday for charges stemming from his attack on the judge.