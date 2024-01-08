US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Faces Backlash After Allegedly Hiding Hospitalization

Politics
Lloyd Austin
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:19 PM PST, January 8, 2024

Lloyd Austin was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center by ambulance on New Year’s Day in “severe pain.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing backlash after his alleged attempt to hide his hospitalization.

Austin was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center by ambulance on New Year’s Day in “severe pain,” following complications from “elective surgery” he had before the Christmas holiday.

For three days none of the White House staff, including President Joe Biden, knew that Austin was in the ICU.

Lawmakers are demanding answers about Austin’s absence.

“Someone’s head has to roll,” a Pentagon official told Politico. “Someone made the decision not to disclose. That person will likely be gone shortly.”

Former President Donald Trump says, “Lloyd Austin should be fired immediately.”

