Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing backlash after his alleged attempt to hide his hospitalization.

Austin was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center by ambulance on New Year’s Day in “severe pain,” following complications from “elective surgery” he had before the Christmas holiday.

For three days none of the White House staff, including President Joe Biden, knew that Austin was in the ICU.

Lawmakers are demanding answers about Austin’s absence.

“Someone’s head has to roll,” a Pentagon official told Politico. “Someone made the decision not to disclose. That person will likely be gone shortly.”

Former President Donald Trump says, “Lloyd Austin should be fired immediately.”