Cher has shared a clip of her singing an updated version of the "Golden Girls" theme song for a Betty White tribute that will air on NBC.

"Every Friend is Golden," Cher wrote on Twitter.

"I'm So Relieved & Happy That there Will Be A Program Where We Will Talk About Betty," she also noted. "My one fear is…. I may cry."

The recording of Cher singing the "Thank You for Being a Friend" was filmed in the original "Golden Girls" soundstage in Hollywood, according to People.

"Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl" will feature several celebrities and guests, including President Joe Biden, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Goldie Hawn, Jay Leno, Tracy Morgan, Valerie Bertinelli, Drew Barrymore, Ted Danson, Vicki Lawrence, Jean Smart, and more.

"Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star," NBC said in a statement about the upcoming special.

"The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career."

Betty White died on December 31 after suffering a stroke 17 days before her 100th birthday.

"Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl" will air on NBC on January 31 at 10 p.m. EST. It will stream on Peacock the following day.

