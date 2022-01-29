Cher Reimagines the 'Golden Girls' Theme Song for Upcoming Betty White Tribute

Entertainment
Cher
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 8:20 AM PST, January 29, 2022

The recording of Cher singing the "Thank You for Being a Friend" was filmed in the original "Golden Girls" soundstage in Hollywood.

Cher has shared a clip of her singing an updated version of the "Golden Girls" theme song for a Betty White tribute that will air on NBC.

"Every Friend is Golden," Cher wrote on Twitter.

"I'm So Relieved & Happy That there Will Be A Program Where We Will Talk About Betty," she also noted. "My one fear is…. I may cry."

The recording of Cher singing the "Thank You for Being a Friend" was filmed in the original "Golden Girls" soundstage in Hollywood, according to People.

"Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl" will feature several celebrities and guests, including President Joe Biden, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Goldie Hawn, Jay Leno, Tracy Morgan, Valerie Bertinelli, Drew Barrymore, Ted Danson, Vicki Lawrence, Jean Smart, and more.

"Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star," NBC said in a statement about the upcoming special.

"The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career." 

Betty White died on December 31 after suffering a stroke 17 days before her 100th birthday.

"Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl" will air on NBC on January 31 at 10 p.m. EST. It will stream on Peacock the following day.

Related Stories

Shelter Dogs Dress Up Like Betty White to Celebrate What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday
Betty White's Cause of Death Was a Stroke That She Had 6 Days Before She Died: Report
Betty White, Trailblazer and Beloved 'Golden Girls' Actress, Dead at 99, Weeks Before 100th Birthday
Beloved ‘Golden Girls’ Icon Betty White Is Dead at 99Entertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Nazis Stole Dora Rapaport's Baby. DNA Technology Reunited Her Descendants 75 Years Later.
Nazis Stole Dora Rapaport's Baby. DNA Technology Reunited Her Descendants 75 Years Later.
1

Nazis Stole Dora Rapaport's Baby. DNA Technology Reunited Her Descendants 75 Years Later.

Human Interest
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son, Now Selling Real Estate, Shows Off $25M Million Mansion Listing
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son, Now Selling Real Estate, Shows Off $25M Million Mansion Listing
2

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son, Now Selling Real Estate, Shows Off $25M Million Mansion Listing

Entertainment
McDonald's Is Preparing to Include Popular Menu Hacks to Its Main Menu
McDonald's Is Preparing to Include Popular Menu Hacks to Its Main Menu
3

McDonald's Is Preparing to Include Popular Menu Hacks to Its Main Menu

News
Woman Discovers a 75-Year-Old Letter Sent From Berlin During the Holocaust at a New York Flea Market
Woman Discovers a 75-Year-Old Letter Sent From Berlin During the Holocaust at a New York Flea Market
4

Woman Discovers a 75-Year-Old Letter Sent From Berlin During the Holocaust at a New York Flea Market

Human Interest
Domestic Terrorists Eye US Power Grid as Possible Target of Attack, Officials Warn
Domestic Terrorists Eye US Power Grid as Possible Target of Attack, Officials Warn
5

Domestic Terrorists Eye US Power Grid as Possible Target of Attack, Officials Warn

News