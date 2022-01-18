Shelter Dogs Dress Up Like Betty White to Celebrate What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday

Monday would have been Betty White's 100th birthday. And while she didn't quite make it to see how she's being celebrated, we think she'd be pretty pleased.

Dogs adorned in pearls and White's other iconic looks are dressing up social media to mark the special day. Many shelter dogs are even being re-named Betty White.

One such scruffy shelter dog received a total doggy makeover. The animal shelter says they were inundated with adoption requests, and her new owners spoke to Inside Edition.

“It’s funny, because we felt like she probably could fit right in with the cast of ‘Golden Girls,’" they said.

It's all part of the “Betty White Challenge,” which asks fans to donate to animal shelters in honor of the devoted animal lover.

“So many people have heard about the challenge and have asked how they can support. Anything helps. And if you can’t donate money, you can donate time. You can donate supplies,” a staff member at North Shore Animal League America told Inside Edition.

Betty White’s longtime friend and agent Jeff Witjas says Betty would be tickled.

“It is very cute, there’s no question about it, but knowing Betty’s sense of humor, she would say, humbly, ‘Oh those poor dogs have to dress like me,’” Witjas said.

Fans are also turning out to watch "Betty White: A Celebration," which is in theaters for one day only.

“I think it will be a really great tribute. I am obviously devastated and sad that she is no longer with us,” one fan said.

Moviegoers are especially eager to see Betty’s final message to fans, which was filmed just 10 days before her death.

“Betty always had a special place in her heart for her fans, and I think that reflects in this message in that Betty just wanted to express her gratitude to her fans, her love to her fans,” producer Steve Boettcher said.

Betty White's agent told Inside Edition she died without any pets. He says she didn't adopt any in her final years because she didn't want to pass away before them.

