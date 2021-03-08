Chicago Man Killed in Freak Accident After Falling and Having Head Hit by Oncoming Train, Police Say

A Chicago man died in a freak accident while commuting when he fell and his head was reportedly struck by an oncoming train as it was entering the station platform, according to a report.

The 71-year-old man slipped and fell while walking on the CTA Red Line Platform at the Loyola station at 1200 W. Loyola Ave. around 8:30 p.m., on Thursday. Police said the man had stumbled and fell against an advertisement sign, and then fell to the ground. His head ended up over the edge of the platform, CBS News Chicago reported.

The victim was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday, CBS reported.

Detectives are investigating the incident, the news outlet said

