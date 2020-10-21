Chris Pratt Receives Outpouring of Support After Twitterverse Deems Him the 'Worst Hollywood Chris'

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt has received a superhero-level amount of support after social media called for the actor to be canceled. What began as a viral tweet of the so-called “four Chrises,” Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine and Chris Evans, joking “one has to go,” a play off a popular Halloween candy meme.

The Twitterverse went wild and dubbed Chris Pratt the “Worst Hollywood Chris.” MANY detractors claimed he supports President Donald Trump, though Pratt has never stated that.

Now his Marvel costars are coming to his rescue.

Robert Downey, Jr., also known as Iron Man, said Pratt is "A real #Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude.”

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, Tweeted, “Pratt is as solid a man there is.”

And “Guardians” costar Zoe Saldana wrote: “Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!”

Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt, has also come to his defense. “Being mean is so yesterday,” she said. “There's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need, not meanness and bullying.”

RELATED STORIES

Russians Are Again Targeting Americans With Disinformation to Help Republican Party, Facebook and Twitter Say

Chrissy Teigen, 'Flooded With Sick Psychopaths' Peddling Conspiracy Theory, Blocks 1 Million Twitter Users

What Led Lizzo to Sign Off of Twitter for a While